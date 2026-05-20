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World Cup
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Estadio Akron
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Book Colombia vs DR Congo Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Colombia vs DR Congo tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Akron information & more

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World Cup
Colombia
DR Congo
L. Diaz
J. Rodriguez
Y. Wissa
C. Mbemba

Here’s how you could see the likes of Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, Yoane Wissa, and Chancel Mbemba in World Cup action

The Colombian National Team travels to Mexico for a high-stakes showdown against DR Congo in what promises to be a pivotal Group K encounter during the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Colombia vs. DR Congo, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Colombia vs DR Congo at the World Cup 2026?

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World Cup - Grp. K
Estadio Akron

Colombia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 18 2026

Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

June 24 2026

Colombia vs DR Congo

Akron Stadium, Zapopan

Tickets

June 28 2026

Colombia vs Portugal

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Tickets

DR Congo World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 17 2026

Portugal vs DR Congo

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 24 2025

Colombia vs DR Congo

Akron Stadium, Zapopan

Tickets

June 28 2026

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

How to buy Colombia vs DR Congo tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Colombia vs DR Congo tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Colombia vs DR Congo match in Guadalajara, entry-level prices are currently a major draw for fans looking to experience this unique intercontinental clash. As the South American giants face off against a resilient African side in an intriguing Group K encounter, demand is expected to be high for this mid-tournament fixture.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $375 to $450 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $375 – $800
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $850 – $1,250
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,300 – $2,800
  • Hospitality/VIP: $697+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Guadalajara is one of the most passionate football cities in the host nation, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter at Estadio Akron.

Everything you need to know about Estadio Akron

The Zapopan venue, known commercially as Estadio Akron (and designated as Guadalajara Stadium for the tournament), is a masterpiece of contemporary Mexican architecture and the home of the historic C.D. Guadalajara.

Located in the Guadalajara metropolitan area, the stadium is famous for its volcano design, featuring a sloping green exterior that blends the structure into the natural landscape. 

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 48,000 seats. 

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in Mexico, the resale platform remains the only secure way to obtain verified tickets from other supporters.

For an intriguing intercontinental clash like Colombia vs DR Congo at Estadio Akron, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for this specific fixture has seen entry-level prices start around $375 to $450.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at Estadio Akron; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain a visa or are denied entry into Mexico, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through. Be sure to check the specific entry requirements for Colombian or DR Congo nationals well in advance.

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