Coleman and Payne bag assists as Kentah's Sporting Huelva beat Sevilla

The Namibia and Nigeria internationals were in fine form but could not save Cristian Toro's team from defeat

Zenatha Coleman and Toni Payne provided assists but their efforts could not rescue Sevilla from a 4-2 defeat to Fatoumata Kanteh's Sporting Huelva in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

The Namibia international was handed her 16th league start, while the Nigeria international bagged her 22nd start for Sevilla and the African duo impressed even though their side crumbled in Huelva.

On the heels of a 4-0 loss to Barcelona, the visitors made a poor start to the contest as Dany Helena gave the hosts an early lead after just nine minutes of action at Estadio Nuevo Colombino.

Cristian Toro's team gifted Sporting another easy breakthrough when they conceded a penalty and Mayra Ramirez converted from the spot to double the lead for the visitors 11 minutes later.

Worse befell the visitors when Sandra Castello set up Yoko Tanaka to extend Sporting's lead six minutes from half-time.

Continuing from where they left off against Sevilla, Antonio Sanchez's team added the fourth three minutes after the restart courtesy of Ramirez's second of the encounter.

However, Toro's side finally came alive in the contest when Coleman started the comeback, teeing up Maite Albarran to pull one back for the visitors in the 65th minute.

Despite the hosts holding on to a three-goal lead, the visitors eventually managed to reduce the tally when Payne aided Inma Gabarro to find another breakthrough four minutes from full-time.

Namibia's Coleman featured for the duration of the encounter, and grabbed her third assist of the season, along with four goals in 22 appearances.

Nigeria's Toni Payne was also in action from the start to finish, earning her fourth assist of the season in 25 games.



On the other hand, Spanish-born Gambian Kanteh also lasted the entirety of the encounter, as Sporting returned to winning ways.

The result saw Sevilla stay in the eighth position, with 33 points from 25 games, while Sporting Huelva moved up to the 11th spot with 27 points from the same number of matches.

On returning from the international break, Sevilla will host Atletico Madrid, while Sporting Huelva will visit Levante on April 17.