Cody Gakpo explains journey into accepting central role at Liverpool after previously feeling 'good' on left wing

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo revealed what made him change his position, from playing left wing to a more central role at the Reds.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch attacker has been playing in the number nine position since joining Liverpool in January but according to the player, it was former Netherlands manager Guus Hiddink who advised him to take up a more central role rather than playing on the left flank.

The 24-year-old further claimed that while initially, he was not too keen on playing in the middle, his performance in the World Cup convinced him to accept the new challenge. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in 21 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to AD, Gakpo said, "[Guus] Hiddink was the first [to mention the change]). He spent a while at PSV as a sounding board, saw me busy and said: 'You have to become a striker or a false striker, Cody'. I didn't want to believe that then.

"And also not when Roger Schmidt said the same thing later at PSV. I was more stubborn than now, felt good on the left flank. But at the last World Cup, I was already more central on the field and at Liverpool even permanently in the past six months. That was good. I'm just more excited to get better at that place in the near future. Yes, as far as I'm concerned also with Orange."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, "We play with two wingers who stay high and a striker who can also lower himself to participate in midfield. Klopp saw me doing that, he said after my arrival in January. And now I do too. With us you have Mo Salah on the right flank, he has shown it at the top level for many years. I would rather see him as the 'leader' in our attack. I don't think status is that important anyway. I want to help the team I play in. And I now enjoy doing that from this position."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool's squad will reconvene at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday, July 8. The players will then undergo a couple of days' testing and fitness work, before heading to Germany for a training camp.