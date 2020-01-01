Coach Mambo raves about 'history-making' Ashanti Gold

The Miners boss reflects on Sunday's victory over King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League

have set their sights on winning the Premier League for a fifth time this season, coach Yakubu Mambo has revealed.

The Miners have started the 2019-20 campaign on fine note following a 1-0 away victory over King Faisal to make it two wins in two matches.

Centre-back Yussif Mubarik's goal earned the side all three points at Kumasi Sports Stadium.

“I told my boss that we are going to make history after today’s game. If you win you make history, if you lose you will still make history," Mambo said after Sunday's game.

“And the history [there are] are negative and positive history. If you lose you make negative history and if you win you make positive history.

"I’m very happy we were able to make a positive history by winning this game.

Article continues below

"I’m not going to lie to you. Our target is to win the league. And we are working very hard towards achieving our goals.”

AshGold, who sit joint-top of the league table, opened the season with a 3-0 home triumph over Great Olympics.

The Miners host Eleven Wonders, who are yet to pick up a single point, in their next fixture.

