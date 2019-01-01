Clinical finishing needed against Palestine

Singapore's forwards must take their chances or suffer defeat

Tatsuma Yoshida will be hoping that his forwards will have their shooting boots on as the Lions take on Palestine tonight.

Singapore's failure to convert their chances against Yemen was largely why they were not able to get a win. Against Palestine, the likes of Faris Ramli and Iksan Fandi will need to step up and take responsibility.

Ikhsan especially will be counted upon to score goals as he is the team's main striker. He may only be 20 but given that he plies his trade in Europe - more will be expected of him to deliver the goods.

Whether Singapore wins or loses tonight will depend on its strikers having a good outing and making full use of the chances when it comes their way. Palestine will be no pushovers as seen by their win over Uzbekistan.

Singapore can avoid the fate of Uzbekistan - all they need to do is score.