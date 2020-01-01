'Clearly it didn't work out' - Vallejo set for Real Madrid return after difficult Wolves spell

After a difficult spell at Molineux, Nuno Espirito Santo has said the defender must go and find a club who will give him regular football

Jesus Vallejo is expected to return to this month after struggling during his loan spell with , according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Wolves boss wants the centre-back to get more regular playing time, having only used him twice in the Premier League this season.

In addition, the 22-year-old made two appearances and took part in two matches as he failed to climb the depth chart at Molineux.

Upon his return to Madrid, Vallejo is expected to be loaned out again.

"I'm going to be clear: Jesus probably is going because he wants to play," Nuno told reporters on Friday ahead of Wolves' third-round clash with .

"He's a young and talented player that we brought here with high expectations, but it didn't work out. It's time for him to go and find a club where he can play and keep on progressing because the talent is there.

"It's based on reality. He had moments that he played, moments that he performed well, and some moments he didn't perform well. That's the case of Vallejo. Clearly, it didn't work out.

"When things don't work out, you have to look at yourself as a coaching staff. How can you make things work for the best? Sometimes you don't have time, it's three parts: you, the player, the clubs, all these things."

Vallejo made 25 appearances with Eintracht Frankfurt while on loan in 2016-17 but upon his return to the Bernabeu he struggled to find playing time, making just six total appearances for the Blancos in all competitions last season.

Vallejo's exit is expected to be sanctioned as fellow defender Willy Boly is close to a return to action.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old is back in training following an ankle fracture he sustained in October.

"He's running already on the pitch and I'm so happy," said Nuno. "Naturally, he'll improve – it's a good sign."

Wolves, who are currently seventh in the Premier League, face Manchester United on Saturday at Molineux before returning to league action next weekend with a home match against Newcastle.