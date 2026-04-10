Clearing his name, he departed on his own terms… Renard’s ally exits Saudi football

An official from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is poised to step down shortly before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The finals begin on 11 June, with Saudi Arabia competing for the seventh time and drawn in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde.

With exactly two months to go before the tournament kicks off, respected journalist Santi Ona reports that technical director Nasser Larguet is set to depart his role soon.

According to Ona, several French clubs are monitoring Larguet’s situation with a view to signing him soon.

Larguet has been in the role since May 2022, and critics claim he has shielded his compatriot Hervé Renard, the Saudi national team coach, from dismissal thanks to their close friendship.

Should Larguet depart, he will follow Renard’s path: the French coach left the Saudi national team in 2023 to take charge of France’s women’s side, only to return to the “Green Falcons” in 2024.