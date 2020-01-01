CK Akonnor: Kwesi Appiah got me Ghana job

The Black Stars boss speaks on issues surrounding his recent national team coaching appointment

coach CK Akonnor has given credit to former Black Stars boss James Kwesi Appiah for his rise to the big office.

Akonnor was named head coach of the West African nation in January, succeeding Appiah whose tenure expired at the end of 2019.

The January appointment came only two months after Akonnor joined the then Appiah-led Ghana technical team as an assistant coach.

"I went to him [Appiah] before taking up the job] because before he got me to assist him, there was a lot of discussion between us," Akonnor told the Ghana Football Association media as reported on the GFA's official website on Monday.

"I told him my opinion and what I stand for, he accepted that in good fate and so once he is no more the coach, there was the need for me to give him that respect.

"Because truth be told, he is the one who got me there, nobody did. It’s a miracle for me to be his assistant and within two months and after two matches, I am the head.

"It can only be a miracle, nobody [else] got me there and so I have to give him that respect and I will continue to give him that respect."

Akonnor's Ghana appointment is his first coaching stint with the national team.

At club level, he has coached Ghana's two biggest clubs and as well as .

He captained the Black Stars during his playing days, just as he did during his time with German outfit .

Appiah coached Ghana between 2017 and 2019, his second spell after a first tenure between 2012 and 2014.