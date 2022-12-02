Phil Foden as a cat?! Feline bears remarkable resemblance to England and Man City star

An image circulating on Twitter has gone viral because the cat in question very much looks like Phil Foden. The feline even has his haircut!

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden is one of England's most silky, technically-gifted players and usually gets compared to some of football's most elite midfielders. However, on this occasion, it's a cat he's being compared to!

Phil Foden as a cat. pic.twitter.com/iUQ35OTprn — STUART PIPER⚒️ (@westhambythesea) November 30, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The cat in question will forever be famous, as will Foden. However, until recently, it seemed unlikely the youngster would go down in history for his exploits at this World Cup. He only started one of England's three group games and sat out the 0-0 draw against the USMNT completely. But after scoring against Wales he may have forced his way into the team for the knockout stages.

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? While it's almost certain he's seen this tweet because of the traction it has generated, Foden's attention will solely be on England's round of 16 tie against Senegal on Sunday. He'll be hoping to play some part and send the Three Lions purring into the last eight.