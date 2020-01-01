Cisse, Njolle and Akaba help 10-player Minsk zoom past Vllaznia

The African trio were at the best as the Belarusian side progressed to the next round of the European elite club competition

Nadege Cisse, Alvine Njolle and Henrietta Akaba inspired 10-player Minsk to the Round of 32 of the Uefa Women's following Thursday's 2-0 victory over Vllaznia in Shkoder.

Despite failing to record domestic glory in 2020, the African trio has continued proving to be a huge influence for their Belarusian side in the ongoing European elite women's club competition.

Minsk began their quest to excel in the continental outing on a high as they thrashed Latvian champions Rigas FS 3-0 to reach the second round of the qualifying stage of this year's campaign.

Vllaznia, on their own part, subdued Turkish champions ALG Spor 3-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in regulation time in their opener.

The visitors started well as Anastasia Pobegailo supplied a fine pass for Anna Sas to break the deadlock in the 33rd minute of the match.

Sas was booked by Abigail Merriot two minutes later but Minsk retained their one-goal lead heading into the half-time break.

After the restart, matters got worse for the visitors as Sas received a second yellow card of the match which saw Alexander Lukhvich's team reduced to 10 players in the 57th minute.

The hosts, however, failed to profit from their numerical advantage as the Belarusian giants held their nerve until substitute Anastasiya Kharlanova guaranteed the victory six minutes from time.

Cote d'Ivoire's Cisse and 's Njolle played from the start to finish, while compatriot Akaba featured for 72nd minute for Minsk.

With the win in Albania, Minsk are through to the Round of 32 and they will confirm their next round opponent on November 24's draw.