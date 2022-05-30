'Those cigars won't do you any good son' - Warnock responds to Spence's social media dig following Forest's promotion to Premier League

The former Middlesbrough manager couldn't resist replying to a sarcastic welcome message from the right-back on Twitter

Neil Warnock responded to a dig from Djed Spence on social media following Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League.

Spence helped Forest secure a return to the top-flight after a 23-year absence as they beat Huddersfield in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Sunday.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Forest from Middlesbrough, with his departure having initially been sanctioned by Warnock in September 2021.

What has Warnock said to Spence?

Earlier in Warnock's reign at the Riverside, which ended when he was sacked last November, he called Spence's attitude into question, claiming his lack of commitment "could see him playing non-league football in five years' time".

It appears that the right-back never forgot that criticism, as he sent a sarcastic welcome message to Warnock after seeing his former manager create a Twitter account.

Spence posted a picture of himself smoking a cigar with the Playoff trophy by his feet after the final and tagged Warnock, adding the caption: "Oh, Where’s my Manners! Welcome to Twitter."

The tongue in cheek post prompted a reaction from Warnock the following day, with the recently retired head coach joking that his advice has helped him to become a better player.

"Well done Djed, I did say you were premier league or non league, glad you listened and took my advice on board now go and enjoy your success," Warnock replied on Twitter.

"Those cigars won’t do you any good though son."

What next for Spence?

Spence is now due to return to Middlesbrough, where he is still under contract until 2024, but he has been strongly linked with a permanent summer transfer.

Article continues below

The England U21 international recorded three goals and five assists in 50 outings across all competitions for Forest, and it has been reported that they will try to keep him on their books.

However, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Brentford have also been linked with Spence and a bidding war could erupt when the summer transfer window opens.

Further reading