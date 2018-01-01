ChuBoi partners with Manchester United as the club looks for FIFA 19 representatives in the ePremier League

The FIFA esports presenter will provide exclusive FIFA 19 content for his boyhood club

FIFA esports presenter, content creator and former FIFA community manager Chukwuma 'ChuBoi' Morah has teamed up with his boyhood team Manchester United to help the club find FIFA representatives ahead of the ePremier League.

The ePremier League is a virtual version of the Premier League in which all 20 teams will be represented by FIFA 19 players. Before this tournament, Manchester City and West Ham were the only clubs who had competed in esport competitions before as both have sent representatives to multiple FIFA tournaments in the past.

This is Manchester United's first step into esports although rumours in 2016 claimed the club were interested in signing an Overwatch team - long before the creation of the game's primary esport competition: The Overwatch League.

ChuBoi will act as the host and presenter for the club during the tournament, guiding United fans through what's happening in the tournament and producing extra FIFA content for the club's social media channels.

It's not too late to represent your favourite Premier League team in FIFA 19 either as both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have until 23:59 GMT on January 4 to register. Simply go onto the ePremier League website, pick your favourite team and fill in your details.

The tournament will begin with online qualifiers on January 5 which will decide the best 16 best players on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for every club. The 32 best players of each club will then compete against each other in the live playoffs in the Gfinity Arena, Fulham, London between January and February to decide the best Xbox and PlayStation player of every club.

All 20 clubs will then take their two representatives into the finals on March 28 and 29 to take on the other clubs' competitors to decide the first-ever ePremier League champion. The finals will be broadcast online and on television through Sky Sports.

Manchester United will be hoping for its first Premier League title in five years but there is going to be fierce online competition across the nation.