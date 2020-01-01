Christy Ucheibe: Benfica sign Nigeria midfielder

After an amazing season with Swedish outfit Assi last year, the 19-year-old sealed a move to the Portuguese outfit

Christy Ucheibe has joined Portuguese Liga BPI outfit SL from Swedish club Assi, on a three-and-half-year deal.

Ucheibe saw out her first professional contract with Swedish club Assi in November 2019 and moved on to on a free transfer, after she inspired the Elitettan side to win the Norrbetten Cup.

During her one-year spell, the 19-year-old played a prominent role in Assi's 10th place finish in the 2019 season with two goals in 25 games across all competitions for Kenneth Paajarvi's team.

The midfielder, who moved to from Nigerian side Nasarawa Amazons in April 2019, played a crucial role in helping reach the quarterfinal of the 2018 U20 Women's World Cup in .

Having completed her move to the Portuguese giants, the Nigerian becomes the second African to join the club this year following the arrival of South African striker Thembi Kgatlana last month.

On joining SL Benfica, she told the club website: "I know I'm coming to a very competitive team. It is this demand and the greatness of the club of legend Eusébio that has attracted me.

"I want to help the team win trophies domestically and, one day, shine in the . Now I just want to focus on work, on training with my teammates.

"I know that if I play well here I'm going to reach the Nigerian National team too. I can't play yet, but I already love and admire the passion of the Benfica fans."

Following her unveiling by the club's vice president Fernando Tavares on Friday, she becomes the third January signing for Benfica after Ida Dida and Kgatlana, and will wear the shirt number 16.

She also becomes the second Nigerian to be plying her trade in Portugal after compatriot Chinaza Uchendu with Braga.

Benfica are leaders of the Portuguese Liga BPI log with 42 points after 14 games and Ucheibe will be hoping to impress if handed her debut in Women's Cup clash with Amora on Sunday.