Christian Pulisic reveals conversation with AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli that convinced USMNT star to join from Chelsea

New AC Milan signing Christian Pulisic has revealed that a conversation with coach Stefano Pioli convinced him to join the club from Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star joined Milan this month after a frustrating time at Chelsea. In his first press conference as a Milan player, Pulisic explained what Pioli said in order to convince him to swap the Premier League for Serie A.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The decision to come here came after talking to Pioli, I immediately understood that he wanted me here," said Pulisic. "He told me to be concrete and direct to give everything to this team. The conversation with him didn't last very long but it was enough to convince me to move to Milan."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic is likely to play an integral part in Milan's attack next season as Pioli rebuilds the side in the wake of the departures of Sandro Tonali and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The 24-year-old will be hoping that the move to Serie A will kickstart his career after two underwhelming seasons in west London.