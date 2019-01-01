Christian Luyindama scores as Galatasaray suffer Europa League blow

The 25-year-old levelled the scoring at the Turk Telekom Arena, but Haris Seferovic struck to gift the visitors a huge first-leg advantage

Christian Luyindama scored on his debut Europa League appearance for Galatasaray, but his side fell 2-1 at home to Benfica in the first leg of their round of 32 fixtures.

The forward joined the Fatih Terim's men during the January transfer window and has already scored once - in a cup game against Hatayspor - in his three games prior to Thursday's clash.

Luyindama , who already played six times in the competition this season at Liege, started against the Portuguese visitors and, in the 54th minute, cancelled Eduardo Salvio's 27th-minute opener from the penalty spot.

With 26 minutes left, striker Haris Seferovic won the match for the visitors, thus, setting up an uphill task for Galatasaray in the return leg in Portugal next week.

Alongside the Congo DR attacker, Henry Onyekuru, Sofiane Feghouli and Mbaye Diagne all played the entire duration of the encounter, with and Badou Ndiaye featuring for 73 minutes.