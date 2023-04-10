Man Utd star Christian Eriksen reveals Erik ten Hag phone call that convinced him to join Red Devils

- Eriksen impressing at Man Utd
- Joined on a free from Brentford
- Says Ten Hag helped him make move
WHAT HAPPENED? Eriksen joined Manchester United on a free transfer from Brentford last summer and has gone on to enjoy a strong debut season at Old Trafford. The Denmark international has now opened up on why he opted to join the Red Devils after seeing his contract with the Bees expire.
🏆 TOP STORY: Assistant referee to stand down after Robertson elbow
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Agree or disagree: Arsenal will BOTTLE the title
🚨 MUST READ: Will Tuchel put Guardiola in a spin again?
WHAT THEY SAID: “Well I ended up being at Brentford until the summer obviously and the contract was running out. So I was free to talk to other clubs and I kept my possibilities open. At the time, I wasn’t closed down on going back to Brentford, I wanted to see what else came in or [if] something could tempt me away from how good it was there," he told UTD Podcast. "And then, of course, United came in. [I was] speaking to the manager on the phone and then I could actually see myself going to United. Luckily, they pulled through [to make the move] and I did as well. So, in the end, coming here was definitely very special."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen has become a key player for Ten Hag's side, scoring twice and picking up nine assists for the Red Devils in 31 appearances. A serious ankle injury in January saw the Dane sidelined but he made his return in Saturday's 2-0 win over Everton, with Ten Hag admitting he was delighted to welcome the midfielder back to the squad.
IN TWO PHOTOS:(C)Getty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in action on Thursday when they host Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.