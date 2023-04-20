Christian Eriksen lauds Man Utd midfield as ‘one of the best I’ve played in’ and discusses return from cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen heaped praise on the current midfield setup at Manchester United and reflected on his career following his 2021 health scare.

Eriksen hails Man Utd midfield

'One of the best' he's played in

Opened up on life after cardiac arrest

WHAT HAPPENED? It's been an insane few years for midfield maestro Eriksen, who has opened up on the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Euro 2020 and the events that have followed since, including his place as an integral piece of the puzzle at United.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think this midfield is one of the best I've been part of," Eriksen told reporters ahead of United's Europa League quarter-final second leg away to Sevilla, later adding: "Missing Bruno [Fernandes] will be like when I was away, somebody else had to pick my duties up and it'll be the same for Bruno."

He also spoke on the harrowing events of 2021, where he collapsed on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland: "Looking back a year ago, I was dreaming about being where I was today. But back then, it was just a dream of being back playing football, of course just taking it step by step and being the best version of a football player you can be and at the time I was lucky the manager [Erik ten Hag] wanted me to come here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen was still under contract at Inter following his cardiac arrest, having won the Scudetto with the club ahead of the European Championships. Upon returning to training, however, he had been fitted with a pacemaker. In Italy, it is against the law for footballers to play with one fitted, so the Italian side had to release the midfielder.

Eriksen spent a period training under Ten Hag at former club Ajax before signing for Brentford for the second half of the 2021-22 season, where he impressed enough to earn a free transfer to United.

WHAT NEXT? Having quickly become indispensable for United at the base of their midfield, and with chief creator Fernandes suspended, Eriksen is needed if the Red Devils are to find a way past Sevilla and into the Europa League last four on Thursday, after settling for a 2-2 draw in the first leg.