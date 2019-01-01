Christian Atsu makes Newcastle United return vs Tottenham Hotspur

After two months on the sidelines, the Ghana international returned to action after coming on as a substitute at White Hart Lane

Christian Atsu made his return from a two-month injury lay-off when he was introduced in the 17th minute of 's Premier League clash with Hotspur on Saturday.

The international came on for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, as Newcastle sought their first points of the new season.

Atsu has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in Ghana’s 0-0 draw against in an group-stage bout.

There were doubts about whether Atsu would appear for the Magpies early, but he returned to training last week.

17' - United are forced into an early change at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Saint-Maximin leaves the field through injury, with Atsu coming on as his replacement. 0-0. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 25, 2019

Atsu's introduction paid off almost immediately as he assisted Joelinton to put Newcastle 1-0 ahead 10 minutes after his entrance.

GOAL Spurs 0-1 Newcastle (27 mins)



Joelinton gets his first goal for Newcastle after he finds the net from Atsu's cross#TOTNEW — Premier League (@premierleague) August 25, 2019

Last season, Atsu featured in 28 English top flight games, with one goal to his credit as Newcastle finished 13th.

The wideman previously represented FC , , and Bournemouth.