Wood matches Aubameyang’s Premier League record with hat-trick in Burnley victory over Wolves

The 29-year-old scored three goals to inspire Sean Dyche’s men back to winning ways and in the process equaled the Gabon international’s feat

Chris Wood scored a hat-trick as Burnley demolished Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The forward, thus, put New Zealand on the Premier League record sheet after Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang achieved a similar feat for Gabon.

Wood opened the scoring for Sean Dyche’s men in the 15th minute, dribbling past his opponents before firing his shot into the back of the net.

The attacker was at it again six minutes later when he doubled the Clarets lead tapping home his effort from close range after receiving a fine square pass from Dwight McNeil.

Wood then completed his hat-trick in style when he powered a fine header past goalkeeper Rui Patricio from McNeil’s cross moments before the end of the first half.

The 29-year-old thus became the first player from New Zealand to score a Premier League hat-trick, with New Zealand now the 46th different nation to be represented by a hat-trick scorer in the competition, and the first new nation since Gabon through Aubameyang.

After the restart, Burnley continued to place pressure on Nuno Espírito Santo’s men, attempting a number of strikes on goal.

With five minutes before full-time, Ashley Westwood sealed the victory for Burnley after receiving a timely assist from Wood.

The victory helped the Clarets end their recent unimpressive run of form, having lost their last three games against Southampton, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Wolves paraded Morocco international Romain Saiss, Ivory Coast’s Willy Boly and Rayan Ait Nouri for the duration of the game.

With the result, Burnley climbed to 14th spot on the Premier League table after gathering 36 points from 33 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, dropped to 12th spot on the league table with 41 points from 33 matches.

Burnley will take on West Ham United while Wolves square off against West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League games.