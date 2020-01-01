Choupo-Moting: Why I turned down PSG offer to join Bayern Munich

The Cameroon international has explained his decision to team up with the Bavarians despite the Parisians' wish for him to remain at Parc des Princes

Eric Choupo-Moting believes are the best club in which inspired him to join the winners, amid 's desire for him to extend his stay with them.

The 31-year-old teamed up with PSG in the summer of 2018 following the relegation of from the Premier League.

The forward gave a good account of himself during his stay at Parc des Princes, helping the club to win two titles, and the Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue trophies while finishing as the runner-up in the Champions League behind the Bavarians.

The international emerged as the hero in PSG’s victory over , where he scored the winning goal to inspire the club into the semi-finals of the top European competition.

Following his eye-catching performances, he was given an option to remain with the Parisians and also received offers from a number of European clubs before settling for the Bavarians.

The centre-forward completed a one-year move to the Allianz Arena outfit earlier this month and has expressed his delight with the switch.

"Paris wanted me to stay, but I turned them down. There were some interesting offers. My choice was made as soon as Bayern contacted my agents,” Choupo-Moting told the media.

“It wasn't a shock they came in for me, but it's a huge honour. They're the Champions League holders, the biggest team in Germany. It's a great league. Munich is a beautiful city. I am super happy.”

Choupo-Moting, who served as a back-up to Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani at PSG, is satisfied to play a similar role at Bayern behind Robert Lewandowski.

“There were conversations with the coach, he made it clear to me that he would be happy if I came. We are not talking about a major role,” he continued.

“Everyone knows that at Bayern there is Lewandowski at the forefront. But each player is important in the project”.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic has also expressed his delight with the arrival of the Cameroon international at the club.

“We have seen how important Maxim can be in Lisbon. I know from my own experience how crucial it is to have a lot of good forwards in the squad,” Salihamidzic said.

Choupo-Moting could make his debut for Bayern Munich when they take on Duren Merzenich in a Cup tie on Thursday.