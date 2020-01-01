Choupo-Moting shines, Arokodare features as Bayern Munich edge past Koln

The Cameroon international and the Nigerian defender were in action for their respective clubs at RheinEnergieStadion

Eric Choupo-Moting featured for in their 2-1 victory over Tolu Arokodare’s Koln in Saturday’s game.

Choupo-Moting has been delivering fine performances for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men since his arrival in the summer, scoring twice against Düren Merzenich earlier this month.

The international was handed his first league start at RheinEnergieStadion and gave a good account of himself.

Nigerian centre-back Arokodare was also afforded his third appearance for the Billy Goats in the encounter as a second-half substitute.

Bayern started the game impressively dominating proceedings and pressed for an early goal with Choupo-Moting spearheading the attack.

The Cameroon international was, however, cautioned in the 10th minute following a reckless challenge on Salih Ozcan as he aimed to win the ball for his side.

Three minutes later, Thomas Mueller opened the scoring for the Bavarians, converting from the penalty spot after Marius Wolf was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

Serge Gnabry doubled the lead moments before the half-time break after receiving a timely pass from Joshua Kimmich.

Koln took the game to the Bundesliga champions after the restart and were duly rewarded for the effort when Dominick Drexler reduced the deficit in the 82nd minute.

Despite making frantic efforts to avoid defeat, Bayern held on to their lead to secure all three points at RheinEnergieStadion.

Choupo-Moting struck two shots and had a 100% successful pass rate in the encounter before he was replaced by Nigerian youngster Joshua Zirkzee.

Arokodare, meanwhile played for 11 minutes after his introduction for Sebastian Andersson and made seven touches on the ball.

Recently, Koln general manager Horst Heldt revealed the Nigerian centre-back still needs to improve to get to the standard of the Bundesliga.

Choupo-Moting will hope to help Bayern continue their winning form when they take on Salzburg in a game on November 3.

Arokodare will look to get more minutes under his belt when Koln square off against on November 6.