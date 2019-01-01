Choupo-Moting: PSG striker never lost confidence – Tuchel

The Cameroon international scored twice to help the Parisians return to winning ways against Stadium de Toulouse outfit

manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded Eric Choupo-Moting after his impressive performance in their 4-0 victory over on Sunday.

The 30-year-old striker was introduced into the game in the 14th minute for Edison Cavani, who was forced off after suffering a groin injury.

Choupo-Moting went on to score a brace in the game, including a solo effort where he dribbled past four defenders before slotting home from close range to help the Parisians bounce back to winning ways after their 2-1 defeat to last weekend.

Last season, the international missed a glorious chance against Strasbourg, which postponed the Parisians’ confirmation as the Ligue 1 champions.

But the 45-year-old German tactician believes the former striker has never lost his confidence after impressing against Toulouse.

"It was a deserved win. The right result after a good match. We attacked a lot and we attacked well,” Tuchel told the Ligue 1 website.

“We also won a lot of ball in the opposition half. It was a good mix. Choupo-Moting? He was good. He never lost confidence.

“Since the start of the season, he has given it everything. For an attacker, it's important to score goals. He deserves it."

Reacting to his performance, Choupo-Moting said: "First of all, it was a win, even if scoring twice was nice. Everything happened very quickly.

“Edinson Cavani got injured and I had to come on, without warming up. We played well, controlled the match. I'm very happy to have scored."

Choupo-Moting will hope to maintain the blistering performances when PSG take on in their next league game on Friday.