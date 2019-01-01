Choupo-Moting limps off in Reims defeat as PSG injury woes deepen

The Cameroon forward is the latest injury worry in Thomas Tuchel's team after he was forced off in their disappointing league loss

PSG were dealt another injury blow when Eric Choupo-Moting limped off in their 2-0 loss to in Wednesday's encounter.

Choupo-Moting was replaced by Angel Di Maria in the 43rd minute after suffering a knock as the reigning French champions suffered their second defeat in the top-flight this season.

The 30-year-old joins fellow strikers Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani on PSG's treatment table, which leaves 17-year-old Arnaud Kalimuendo as the only centre-forward available for Thomas Tuchel.

Article continues below

42' An injury forces @PSG_English into a change; Ángel Di María comes on in place of Choupo Moting🔄#PSGSDR pic.twitter.com/9gN873c7uC — (@PSG_English) September 25, 2019

Gambia's Hassane Kamara led Reims' surprise victory against the hosts at the Parc des Princes with his first-half header before Boulaye Dia's sealed the win with his stoppage-time effort.

The defeat was PSG's first home defeat in a league game since May 2018.

Choupo-Moting has had a better start to the 2019-20 season, matching his tally of three goals in 22 league appearances last term after just five matches.