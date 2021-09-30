Choupo-Moting continues impressive cameo for Bayern Munich with goal in Dynamo Kyiv thrashing

The Cameroon star was introduced in the closing stages of Wednesday's encounter and he went to seal the hosts' victory at the Allianz Arena

Eric Choupo-Moting scored a late goal to seal Bayern Munich's 5-0 thrashing of Dynamo Kyiv in a Uefa Champions League Group E fixture.

With Julian Nagelsmann's side cruising with a 4-0 lead, Choupo-Moting was thrown into the fray as a 79th-minute substitute for Robert Lewandowski who grabbed a brace earlier in the match.

In the 87th minute, the Indomitable Lions captain powered a header to the back of the net as icing on the cake for the Bavarians, thanks to Benjamin Pavard's cross.

So far this season, Choupo-Moting has shown his ability to help Nagelsmann's team even when he is not in the starting XI.

The former Stoke City and PSG striker, who is yet to start a Bundesliga match this campaign, has scored three goals as a substitute and he made a huge statement on his first start of the season by scoring four goals against Bremer SV in the German Cup on August 25.

The result was Bayern Munich's biggest home victory in the elite European competition since February 2018 when they defeated Besiktas 5-0 in the round of 16.

At the end of the game, Nagelsmann expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance as they sit comfortably at the top of Group E with an unblemished record of six points from two games without conceding any goal.

"I'm satisfied with long stretches of the game,” Nagelsmann told the club’s website. “It's never easy to keep your concentration high when you take an early lead and are head and shoulders above the other team. But we managed to do that for long stretches.

“Of course, our opponents had one or two good moments but didn't capitalise. But overall, we had a very good balance and defended decently. In phases where the game could have tipped either way, we stepped up a gear and scored some nice goals.

“It's about having the avarice when the team goes forward, and the hunger to not concede at the back. It always looks nicer when you keep a clean sheet."