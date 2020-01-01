Chilwell & Trippier to miss England's UEFA Nations League game against Denmark

The two full-backs have withdrawn from the Three Lions squad as they gear up for their second Nations League clash in the space of four days

Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have left the camp ahead of a midweek clash with .

The Three Lions are currently preparing to take on Denmark in the at Wembley on Wednesday.

Gareth Southgate's side moved to the top of their group by beating 2-1 at the same venue on Sunday, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount.

More teams

That result was recorded three days after an impressive 3-0 friendly win over , which saw a number of new faces handed debuts, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Reece James.

England's latest international break hasn't been without controversy, though, with a coronavirus rules breach dominating headlines before the meeting with Wales.

Chilwell, Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham were all filmed attending the 's striker's 23rd birthday party on October 3, and were subsequently left out of Southgate's plans for the Wales fixture.

The Three Lions boss welcomed Sancho and Abraham back into the squad ahead of the clash with Belgium, but Chilwell was forced to remain on the sidelines as a precaution after displaying mild Covid-19 symptoms.

The Chelsea defender has now pulled out of the squad completely along with Trippier, who played the full 90 minutes against Belgium at left-wing back.

An update from the camp as the #ThreeLions continue preparations for Denmark: — England (@England) October 13, 2020

The Football Association confirmed the pair's withdrawal via an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: "Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have left the England camp and will not be available for the UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark on Wednesday.



"That leaves 28 players for consideration for Gareth Southgate’s 23-man matchday squad."

Southgate delivered an update on Chilwell's fitness after the Belgium victory, telling reporters: "Ben reported to the hotel today.

Article continues below

"He did a training session on his own. We’ve just got to assess where he’s at because he hasn’t been able to train through the week.

"So, there’s a little bit of assessment needed over the next couple of days but he is with the group now."

However, the 23-year-old has now returned to Chelsea ahead of their Premier League encounter with on Saturday, while Trippier has made his way back to in .