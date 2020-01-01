Chilwell told Chelsea are ‘a step up from Leicester’ as Cole welcomes transfer talk

The former Blues midfielder would be happy to see the England international left-back make a big-money move to Stamford Bridge this summer

Ben Chilwell “fits the ethos” at , says Joe Cole, with the Leicester left-back told that a switch to Stamford Bridge would be a “step up” in his ongoing development.

Transfer talk is nothing new for the 23-year-old defender, with his potential having been noted since making a competitive debut for the Foxes in October 2015.

He was an unproven teenager at that point, but has gone on to become an established Premier League and international star.

Chilwell has taken in 119 appearances for Leicester, while also collecting 11 senior caps.

His stock continues to rise across the football world, with Chelsea the latest club to be linked with a big-money approach.

Former Blues star Cole can see why Frank Lampard would be keen on a consistent performer, while the opportunity to head for west London may be too good for an ambitious talent to pass up.

“Similar to [Timo] Werner, he fits the ethos – he is young, he’s hungry, he’s explosive and athletic,” Cole told the Mail on Sunday of Chilwell.

“I think he’s got a lot of talent, if he comes to Chelsea, working with the group there – in Brendan [Rodgers] he’s got a great manager and a great team up at Leicester. But Chelsea’s a step up from Leicester.

“I know they are sitting above Chelsea in the table at the moment but having the opportunity to work with Frank and improve would be immense for him.

“He’s got the left-back position for England in his hands at the moment.

“My advice would be to keep performing, keep consistent and if he does do that he can be England’s left-back and, if he does come to Chelsea, Chelsea’s left-back for many years. He’s a terrific player, a real talent.”

Chelsea are eager to put down a notable marker in the summer transfer window.

Deals have already been tied up with for Hakim Ziyech and for Werner, with Lampard looking to make up for lost time when it comes to bolstering his ranks.

Chilwell is considered to be the next top target, with those at Stamford Bridge turning their attention to defensive additions after moving quickly to secure added firepower.