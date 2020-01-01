Chile hit Ghana for three in 2020 Turkish Women's Cup opener

A poor second half performance saw the Black Queens lose their first game at the tournament

started their 2020 Turkish Women's Cup campaign on a bad note by a 3-0 defeat to on Wednesday.

Three second half goals denied the Black Queens three points in the Group B fixture at Starlight Sport Complex in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The result has left the West Africans bottom of the table.

More teams

Ghana will be hoping for better fortunes when they face in their next game on Sunday.

Article continues below

The Black Queens will afterwards take on , the other African side at the championship, for a last day showdown on March 10.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's outfit will hope to finish the group stage among the top two nations to progress to the next round of the competition.

The ongoing championship is part of Ghana's preparations ahead of the commencement of the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

