Chile appeal FIFA decision in effort to get Ecuador kicked out of World Cup

A dispute over a potential ineligible player continues to rage on as the tournament nears

The Chilean federation is appealing FIFA's decision to clear Ecuador to participate in the World Cup after Chile's initial complaint that Ecuador fielded an ineligible player in a qualifier was dismissed.

On June 10, FIFA ruled that Ecuador could play in Qatar after Chile's federation, the ANPF, said it had proof that Ecuador's Byron Castillo was not born in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official documents.

But Chile continue to allege that Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia, in 1995 and used falsified documents after the full-back played in eight of Ecuador's 18 qualifying games.

What's been said?

Jorge Yunge, general secretary of the Chilean Football Association, said in a statement: "We are completely sure about the conclusions of our investigations.

"It is absolutely clear that the player uses an adulterated Ecuadorean document. What is at stake here is not just a place in the 2022 World Cup, but the entire principle of fair play."

What happened in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying?

Chile finished seventh in qualifying with 19 points, missing out on a chance to head to Qatar in November.

Peru finished in fifth for the final potential spot in Qatar, but missed out on the finals after losing their playoff to Australia.

Ecuador, meanwhile, finished fourth for the final automatic qualifying position.

Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay claimed the other three qualifying places.