Chikeluba Ofoedu preserves Maccabi Tel Aviv’s unbeaten Ligat HaAl run

The Nigerian scored his seventh league goal of the season as the Yellow Ones picked up an away point at Hapoel Beer Sheva

Maccabi Tel Aviv have now gone 21 games without defeat courtesy of Chikeluba Ofoedu’s goal in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Hapoel Beer Sheva.

The Yellow Ones, who are in pole position to claim a 23rd Israeli top-flight title survived a tough challenge at the Turner Stadium to pick up a valuable point.

After a goalless 45 minutes, Ofoedu put Vladimir Ivic’s men ahead in the 52nd minute.

However, the lead only lasted for 15 minutes as Niv Zrihan levelled matters for the hosts.

The result ended without a winner as both teams were unable to score late on.

Thanks to this result, Maccabi Tel Aviv remain unbeaten in all their league outings this season to go five points clear of second-placed Maccabi Haifa who have a game in hand.

The goal was Ofoedu’s seventh of the season and he would be hoping to add to his tally when relegation-threatened Hapoel Ra'anana visit Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium on February 3.