Chibsah's Frosinone suffer humiliating home defeat against Atalanta in Serie A

The midfielder was in action as The Canaries suffered a drubbing at home on Sunday

Ghana midfielder Yussif Rahman Chibsah played full throttle for Frosinone as they succumbed to a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was handed his 20th league start of the season after he impressed against Paganese in a club friendly but he could do little as they suffered a fifth consecutive league defeat thanks to Duvan Zapata's heroics.

The Columbia international scored four goals within 29 minutes to add to Gianluca Mancini's opener to complete the riot.

By the 73rd minute, Chibsah saw his long-range drive thwarted by goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

The Ghanaian, who joined The Canaries from Benevento in July last year, has scored one goal for the relegation trapped side this season.

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Duodu Besea was unused for Frosinone.