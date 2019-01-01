Chibsah rues Yacouba's absence for Kotoko ahead of Caf Confederation Cup decider

The ex-Porcupine Warrior looks ahead to the club's must-win game against Zesco United on Sunday

Former midfielder Yussif Alhassan Chibsah admits the absence of striker Songne Yacouba for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Zesco United remains a blow to the club's hopes of reaching the next round.

The Porcupines are set to play as guests to the Zambian club on the final matchday of the group stage. The absence of the two-goals-and-five-assists talisman, who is under suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards, though, has been a major concern going into the all-important tie.

Currently third in Group C, nothing but three points will see the Kumasi-based outfit make the quarter-finals.

"Songne Yacouba's absence will affect Kotoko's performance but I am expecting anyone given the opportunity [in his place] to do well," Chibsah, who was part of the Kotoko side that played in the final of the 2004 championship, told Happy FM.

"The Zesco United match is a must-win for the Porcupines.

"Kotoko’s destiny is in their own hands and everything is possible. Beating Zesco won’t be easy but it’s very possible for Kotoko to win.

"The players must know that they won’t have it easy in Zambia so they must tune their minds to that effect.

"I will be going to Zambia with the team to support them."

Kotoko are hoping to make the last eight of the championship for the first time since 2004.