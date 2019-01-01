Chibsah impresses in Frosinone away victory over Bologna in Serie A

The box-to-box midfielder scored full marks as The Canaries picked a crucial away victory in Serie A

Ghana midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah was in top form when Frosinone recovered from the humiliating home defeat against Atalanta last weekend to thump ten-man Bologna 4-0 in Serie A on Sunday.

The 25-year-old retained his place in the visitors starting XI despite criticisms from a section of the club's supporters over his recent performance.

Paolo Ghiglione put Frosinone in front by the 18th minute after Bologna's Federico Mattiello had seen red card five minutes earlier.

Camillo Ciano made it 2-0 on 21st minute before Chibsah's long pass found Francesco Cassata who set up Andrea Pinamonti for the third goal of the day by the 52nd minute.

Chibsah was released by Ghiglione on the 58th minute to score his first goal of the season but he surprisingly fired wide.

Ciano capped a wonderful performance with his second goal of the day on 75th minute to breathe life into Frosinone's relegation battle.

Former Ghana U-20 star Godfred Donsah was an unused substitute for Bologna while Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Duodu Besea could not make the visitors' squad for the game.

Frosinone have moved to 19th position with 13 points, four points below safety.