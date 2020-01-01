Covid-19 throws up quite a few obstacles to Chennai City's AFC Cup sojourn

Chennai City are set to play their AFC Cup matches in Maldives. However, they face a monumental task ahead of the tournament...

, 's lone representative in Asia this season, have quite a task on their hands as they prepare for the resumption of the .

After the Coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport and brought all live sports to a standstill, the AFC Cup group stages were also halted with just one round of games completed in several groups.

Group E of the AFC Cup, which contains teams from the South Zone, is now set to resume at a centralised venue in Maldives. Chennai City's campaign kicks-off again on October 23 against Maldives' TC Sports Club, as of now.

However, the team have a very tough task ahead of them to prepare themselves for the rest of the group stages, given the Covid-19 situation in .

The cases are rising fast in India, and especially Chennai where the team was set to play their AFC Cup home matches before the pandemic struck. As thing stand, Chennai City have currently no choice but to observe how the situation develops.

It must be noted AFC's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, set to be held in October and November, have been postponed to 2021.

With restrictions still in place with regards to free movement in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, it is tough for the club to assemble their squad. Even if they do, finding practice facilities or even accommodation for their players is a challenging task right now.

It must be noted that Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Chennai Cuper Kings are holding a limited five-day camp for their local players at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

"Training is out of the question right now. We also don’t know how we’ll assemble the squad right now. The cases in Chennai and Tamil Nadu are fluctuating and there doesn’t seem to be a solution in sight. We don’t know when the borders will open," club owner Rohit Ramesh told Goal.

He also admitted that bringing back head coach Akbar Nawaz who is in Singapore is also an issue for the club.

"First thing, we are not sure how we will bring the players within the state together. Then, we will need to bring the players outside the state. But because of the travel restrictions and quarantine protocols in each state, it is a bit tough. We also don’t know how we will bring the head coach back from Singapore right now. It will be a monumental task to assemble the squad in Chennai.

"The training facilities are another issue for us. Most of the facilities and hostels have been given for Covid purposes. Private grounds are not available right now. Even if we get the players together and get facilities to train, where we will put them up is a problem because the hospitality industry is completely closed right now. That will be a challenge too."

Then there is the issue of travelling to Maldives from India. Currently, international travel is not completely open and there is also the isuse of quarantine protocols and other logistical nightmares the club has to consider.

What Chennai City have done currently is approach the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and see if they can somehow get to Maldives much earlier and conduct their pre-season training in the island nation.

Resumption of live sports is not yet permitted in India and it is very unclear when it might be. Hence, Chennai City feel it would be better for them to conduct their pre-season in Maldives in a bio-secure environment rather than in India.

Then again, the developing situation in Maldives also needs to be monitored.

"What we have done is send a mail to AFC explaining our situation and we are trying to see if AFC can accommodate us for pre-season in Maldives itself. We might try to push off to Maldives by October first week itself. Maybe the coach can come straight to Maldives or we can drive down to another city and take a flight to Maldives. All this is still unclear. AFC has acknowledged our request and have asked us to inform them of the developing situation in the country.

"More or less, we are looking to do the pre-season in Maldives, if things are better there. If not, it is going to be very difficult for us to assemble, go to Maldives without practice and then take part in the tournament," Rohit said.

Then there is the matter of overseas players. Signing foreign stars in such a situation at a short notice is also a cumbersome task and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Lions play an all-Indian squad in the AFC Cup. However, if there is a situation where they could secure the services of a foreign player, the club will conduct due diligence.

"Till a week ago, we were looking into fielding an all-Indian squad. We are also contemplating if we can get any foreigners to join us. We’ll have more clarity on whether we need reinforcements and whether we can get these reinforcements in time to play the tournament by the month end when our budget for the season will also be clear.

"If I sign players and they cannot travel because the situation is different in each country, then we are in a fix. We don’t want such complications. In such cases, it is pointless to fight with the player also in terms of contractual obligations.

"We are also looking at options as to which countries are open when it comes to travel. Our options are limited but we are looking at what we can do."

The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown life out of gear across the world. It has certainly stirred the pot for Chennai City in what should have been a memorable first ever season in Asia. However, overcoming tough challenges is nothing new for the former champions. It remains to be seen how they maneuovre themselves in Maldives.