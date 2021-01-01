Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final tie with Porto to be played in Seville

The last eight showdown will now take place in Spain, eliminating home advantage for both clubs

UEFA have confirmed that both legs of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final tie with Porto will be played in Seville.

Chelsea were due to travel to Estadio Do Dragao for the first leg of the last eight clash on April 7, before welcoming the Portuguese club to Stamford Bridge six days later.

However, European football's main governing body has now revealed that both fixtures will take place at Sevilla's Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Spain as a precautionary step amid the continued threat of coronavirus.

Article continues below

What's been said?

UEFA have released a statement confirming the change of venue, which reads: "UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first and second leg matches involving FC Porto and Chelsea FC, will now both be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville. The dates of the matches (7 April and 13 April 2021) and the kick-off times (21:00CET) will remain the same.

"UEFA would like to thank FC Porto and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla FC for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches."

More to follow