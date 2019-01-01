Chelsea's Baba ends French loan stint with goal and assist against PSG

The 24-year-old left-back put up a splendid performance in his final match for David Guion's side as Ligue 1 terminated on Friday

It was a magnificent season end for on-loan full-back Abdul Baba Rahman in the French as he scored and provided an assist for Stade de in their stunning win over champions PSG on Friday.

The international's first-half strike put the hosts in the lead before setting up Pablo Chavarria for the final goal in the 3-1 triumph at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

The goal and assist are his first for the club since joining on a half-season loan from English outfit Chelsea in January.

Interestingly, they came only two days after he was named in Ghana's provisional 29-man squad for the upcoming in - his first call-up since picking up an injury while playing at the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

Baba broke the deadlock for Reims in the 36th minute, finishing off a swift move with low left-footed shot which went through the legs of goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon into the net.

Article continues below

Mathieu Cafaro then made it 2-0 in the 56th minute before Julian Draxler set up Dani Alves to pull a goal back three minutes later.

As PSG were pressing for an equaliser late in injury time, Baba's lofted shot of a clearance high up-pitch was pounced on by Chavarria, who made no mistake on his one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Buffon to make it 3-1 to Reims.

The game, the Ghanaian's 11th league outing for David Guion's side, marked the end of his loan stint. He spent the first half of the season with German side 04.

