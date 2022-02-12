'Childhood dream!' - Havertz penalty wins Club World Cup final for Blues to continue rich trophy streak

Chelsea have won the Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras on Saturday in extra time.

Romelu Lukaku scored the opener for the Blues before Kai Havertz converted the winning penalty in the 117th minute.

In the past year, Chelsea have won the Champions League, Super Cup and now Club World Cup.

Watch Chelsea's celebrations

What has been said?

"It's amazing," said Havertz to Channel 4. "After champions of Europe, we are now champions of the world. It sounds better.

"I was nervous [taking the penalty], I have to be honest. It's a big penalty. It's just crazy. It was good I kept the nerves. I am very happy.

"I was the third penalty taker but I was the only one left on the pitch.

"My team-mates gave me trust. I dreamed always as a kid of this. This is an amazing feeling for me."

Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, praised the relentless display from his side.

"In the end if you score late you need luck to do it but we were relentless and we did not stop trying," he said to Channel 4.

"We did not give in. We had the lead then lost it but never stopped. It was deserved but also lucky when you score late.

"The penalty does not look nervous [from Kai Havertz] but for sure he was. You cannot not be nervous in this situation. We trusted the statistics and I'm happy for him."

