Chelsea flop Werner returns to RB Leipzig in €30m transfer deal

The German has decided to head back to his homeland after a frustrating time at Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner has re-joined RB Leipzig from Chelsea on a permanent deal. The striker joined the Blues in 2020 after they activated his £45 million ($54m) release clause but he failed to live up to expectations in west London.

Werner managed to score just 23 times in 89 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, but will hope to rediscover his best form at Red Bull Arena.

He makes the move with a view to earning a place in Hansi Flick's Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup.

How much will RB Leipzig pay for Werner?

RB Leipzig will pay Chelsea a reported transfer fee of €30m (£25m/$31m) including bonuses as the Blues have accepted a loss on their initial investment.

What has been said about Werner's return to Leipzig?

Chelsea said via the club website: "The forward is heading back to the club where he enjoyed four successful years before moving to west London, departing Stamford Bridge for his homeland as a European and world champion.

"The Champions League triumph in Porto represents the highlight of his time with the Blues and he played his part in our success during his first season in England. Nobody matched his tallies of 12 goals or 15 assists in all competitions, while only Mason Mount made more appearances for Chelsea in 2020-21.

"He could not continue that high-scoring form over the winter after a switch to the wing, although matters did pick up again later in the season following the arrival of fellow German Thomas Tuchel as head coach, making some crucial contributions in the closing stages of the campaign, even if he did not return to those prolific early heights.

"All at Chelsea thank Timo for his contribution to our success over the past two years and wish him well for his future career."

While Werner struggled to hit the scoring heights hoped of him at Chelsea, he leaves the club on good terms and penned an open letter thanking the fans upon his departure.

Will Chelsea sign more players in the summer window?

Chelsea have had a busy summer as they have already completed five signings, with more than £100m ($121m) spent on Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka have also been signed, but the Blues may not be done in the transfer market just yet.

With Werner joining Leipzig, Thomas Tuchel is now reportedly interested in signing Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker.

Chelsea only have Armando Broja left to call upon as a natural No.9, with Romelu Lukaku having also departed on loan to Inter, and Aubameyang is said to be open to the move after seeing Barca complete the capture of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Blues are also being strongly linked with Blaugrana midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but it has been reported that Manchester United are leading the race for his signature.