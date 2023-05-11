Chelsea welcome the young guns! Blues U14 captain Charlie Holland involved in first-team training after recent cup success

Chelsea welcomed U14 captain Charlie Holland to first team training on Thursday as a reward for his displays in winning the Albert Phelan Cup South.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues U14 youth side recently romped Fulham to lift the Albert Phelan Cup South after beating the Cottagers 5-0 in the final. As a reward for his impressive performances throughout the tournament, the skipper was handed the opportunity to experience a training session with the Chelsea seniors, as they gear up for a Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

In a training footage shared by Sky Sports, Holland was spotted participating in a light jog with the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher under the supervision of fitness coach Matt Birnie.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The call-up will certainly have made it a day to remember for Holland, as usually only the U21s or U18s are promoted to train with the first team. While younger club players are often on site where the squad trains, they generally find it difficult to get the opportunity to actually rub shoulders with the senior professionals. This makes Holland's achievement even more special.

WHAT NEXT? Frank Lampard's troops picked up a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in their previous Premier League matchday, snapping a losing streak of six matches, and will hope to build on that momentum against Forest on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.