Chelsea vs Dynamo Kiev: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blues will look to continue their pursuit of continental success when they host their Ukrainian visitors in London

and Maurizio Sarri will continue their hunt for European success when they welcome to Stamford Bridge in the last 16 of the .

The Blues are unbeaten so far in their continental campaign this season, having won all but one of their group games before posting a hefty 5-1 aggregate victory over in the round-of-32.

Their visitors have fared less well, on the whole, scraping through against Olympiacos to set up this tie, but Alyaksandr Khatskevich's side know how to make life difficult for their opponents.

In the wake of their defeat, Chelsea have bounced back in recent weeks - but will their bubble burst on the European stage?

Game Chelsea vs Dynamo Kiev Date Thursday, March 7 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and will be available for streaming on the BT Sport Live app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Arrizabalaga, Caballero Defenders Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Rudiger, Luiz, Christensen, Cahill, Ampadu, Emerson, Alonso Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Drinkwater Forwards Willian, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Higuain

Maurizio Sarri has no fresh injury concerns, though Danny Drinkwater remains missing in action.

However, the Italian has hinted that he may swap his team around following their win against Fulham at the weekend.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Barkley; Loftus-Cheek, Giroud, Willian.

Position Dynamo Kiev squad Goalkeepers Boyko, Bushchan, Rudko Defenders Kedziora, Burda, Shabanov, Mykolenko, Sidcley, Kadar Midfielders Shepelev, Sydorchuk, Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Buyalskyi, Alibekov, Tche, Andriievskyi, Bueno, Harmash Forwards Rusyn, Duelund, Supriaha

Alyaksandr Khatskevich will be forced to contend without star striker Fran Sol, who will be out for around eight weeks with a shoulder injury.

Benjamin Verbic is also suspended following his booking last time out.

Possible Dynamo Kiev starting XI: Boyko; Kedziora, Burda, Shabanov, Mykolenko; Shepelev, Sydorchuk; Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Buyalskyi; Rusyn.

& Match Odds

Chelsea are the odds-on favourites to prevail and are priced at 2/7 with bet365. Dynamo Kiev are meanwhile available at 12/1 while a draw is 19/4.

Match Preview

With their 2019 slump seemingly in the rearview mirror, Chelsea look to be heading back to their best under Maurizio Sarri.

Following claims that the Italian had lost the dressing room, the Blues and their manager have offered a fine response to the fiasco of their Carabao Cup defeat, going unbeaten since.

They now return to European action with the first leg of a last 16 tie against Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge presenting a chance to renew their hunt for continental success.

Chelsea have won this competition before, in 2013 and remain likely with many bookmakers to repeat the feat.

They’re yet to taste defeat in this season’s competition too, having only drawn once in the group stages with wins in their other seven games.

However, Dynamo will be determined to offer a stern test and may feel themselves capable of springing an upset.

Forward Mikkel Duelund certainly feels that the visitors have nothing to be afraid of in regards to their hosts, and is confident that they can offer the favourites a difficult task.

“We don’t fear Chelsea - but of course we have a lot of respect,” he told Goal. “Chelsea have struggled a bit, maybe sometimes needed a bit more structure in their style this season, even though their players have fantastic individual quality.

“There is a great self-confidence in Dynamo, a great top-club culture and winning mentality. It is a huge club used to winning titles.

“Dynamo has a great history in Europe and of course we want to write a new chapter.

“We have a good squad, and we know our own quality. We know how to work hard and we know how to work together. That is probably our best weapon against Chelsea - our teamwork.”