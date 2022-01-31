Chelsea & USMNT star Pulisic admits Champions League win still 'hasn't sunk in'

Chelsea and United States national team star Christian Pulisic has admitted that the Blues' 2020-21 Champions League triumph still "hasn't sunk in".

Thomas Tuchel guided Chelsea to their second Champions League crown last season after replacing Frank Lampard in the managerial hot-seat midway through the campaign.

The Blues produced a superb display to beat Manchester City 1-0 in an all-English final, with Pulisic coming on as a substitute in the 66th minute.

The 23-year-old still can't believe that the west London outfit were able to go all the way in Europe's elite competition nine months on, and has reflected on the squad's "incredible" post-match celebrations.

"Halfway through the season, if we’d heard that we’d win the Champions League, I don't think anyone would have believed you," Pulisic told Chelsea's official website.

"It was such an incredible experience. It was special to be able to celebrate with my team-mates. Obviously, that night was incredible.

"The next day, the times we were in with Covid and everything, it was kind of hard because we weren't really able to celebrate too much with our fans.

"I actually flew back to the US almost the next day as I had another tournament I was trying to win [Pulisic and the US succeeded, lifting the Gold Cup].

"So it was definitely an incredible celebration, an incredible first feeling but then, after that, you're kind of wondering what's next?

"It still like hasn't fully sunk in that we won the Champions League. It’s such a huge accomplishment."

How are Chelsea faring in Europe this term?

Chelsea are on course to defend the Champions League trophy in 2021-22, having qualified for the round of 16 as Group H runners-up behind Juventus.

Tuchel's side have been given a favourable draw against Lille in the first knockout stage, and Pulisic says the whole squad are united in their determination to repeat their Estadio Do Dragao heroics come May.

"When you think back to last year, it’s extremely special and makes you proud, but now it’s about winning it again this year," he added.

‘It definitely makes us hungry for more this year now and we want to feel that again. I think we're really happy with where the club is at.

"We just want to go out and we want to win, and that is something this club is all about. It’s special and winning that Champions League really showed that."

