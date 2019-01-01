Chelsea urged to sign England star Chilwell ahead of Ake

The Blues should turn to a Three Lions star instead of pursuing the Bournemouth man, according to one of their former players

should target international left-back Ben Chilwell ahead of Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, according to former Stamford Bridge hero Frank Sinclair.

With a transfer ban on the Blues lifted, they are able to add to their squad six months earlier than anticipated, and according to Sinclair, manager Frank Lampard should be targeting the defender.

Ake, however, is a player more closely linked with the London side, who sold him to the Cherries in 2017.

“For me the obvious player is Ben Chilwell, although Brendan Rodgers won't want to lose him,” he told the Daily Star.

“Obviously Frank chopped and changed at left-back.

“In recent games Cesar Azpilicueta has played out there, which he did in a title winning side for Chelsea.

“But his strengths are at right-back and the left-back issues clearly need resolving.

“Chilwell is a full international and in the top two or three English full backs in the country.

“He's in great form, but whether Leicester will sell him is very debatable.

“Roman Abramovich would need to splash out at least £70m or £80m to bring him in.

“And, given his own uncertainty with the football club, I don’t think he’s ready to do that.”

Indeed, Sinclair believes that Ake would be a luxury signing to a team already well stocked in the heart of the defence.

“When you look at the centre back situation, I think we're quite healthy there and he's not an out-and-out left back,” he said of the international.

“He can play centre-back - and even in a holding role - but those are positions where there's good competition.

“I’m sure if Lampard thinks Ake is the best partner for Antonio Rudiger, as a left-sided centre-back, then he'll spend the money.

“But to just shoehorn him into the squad as a possibility at left-back, I don't really see it.”

Chelsea face on Sunday, with former boss Jose Mourinho now in charge of their London rivals.

Lampard’s side face Spurs having been troubled by their poor form in recent weeks, with four of their six Premier League defeats arriving in their last five games.