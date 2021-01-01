Chelsea to sweat over Mendy injury ahead of Champions League final

The Blues' first-pick goalkeeper is a doubt for the big showdown against Manchester City in just six days

Chelsea will have to wait on the fitness of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy ahead of the Champions League final.

The Blues will tackle Manchester City in Porto next Saturday, though the presence of their goalkeeper is not certain.

Mendy went off at the break during Chelsea’s 2-1 reverse against Aston Villa to be replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

What happened?

Mendy suffered the injury apparently trying to keep out Aston Villa’s opening goal, which was scored by Bertrand Traore in first-half stoppage time.

Traore scuffed an effort towards goal following a corner, with the effort bouncing into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Mendy was trying to make up ground to his right but collided with the post as he attempted to keep the effort out.

After receiving treatment on the field, he was not deemed fit enough to return for the second half of the game.

It proved a bittersweet afternoon for the Blues. Although they lost, they qualified for the Champions League next season by finishing fourth in the standings.

What Tuchel said

"It was easy to handle [at the time], he fell into the frame of the net," Tuchel said from Villa Park.

"He feels a big pain in his ribs. We will have an update tomorrow with what's going on. We will see if it is possible and if it is possible, we will push to do everything so he is in goal on Saturday."

Mendy at Chelsea

Mendy arrived at Chelsea from Rennes last summer and has quickly established himself as their first-choice goalkeeper. He won the position during Frank Lampard’s tenure and has maintained it following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, who knew the goalkeeper from his time in France, where he was head coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Spain international Kepa has an impressive pedigree, he does not have the confidence of the Chelsea management team in the same way that Mendy does.

