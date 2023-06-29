Chelsea tell AC Milan how much to pay for Christian Pulisic with USMNT star ready to take pay cut to seal Serie A transfer

Chelsea have reportedly informed AC Milan of how much it will take for the Serie A giants to put a transfer in place for Christian Pulisic.

American approaching final year of contract

Blues open to offers

Italian giants keen on acquiring forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international forward is said to have emerged as a top target for the Rossoneri in the summer window. Pulisic is approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, which is leaving Chelsea open to offers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Milan would like to do a deal at around the €15 million (£13m/$16m) mark, but Chelsea are said to be refusing to waver in their stance that an offer of “over €20m (£17m/$22m)” will be required.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Milan are unlikely to make their move before the end of June, with books needing to balanced at San Siro, but there is every chance that Pulisic will be on the move before the next deadline passes. If he is, then a four-year stint in west London that has delivered 145 appearances and a Champions League winners' medal will be brought to a close.

WHAT NEXT? USMNT star Pulisic is said to be open to making a switch to Italy, with the 24-year-old prepared to take a pay cut in order to see a deal pushed through that will allow him to see more regular game time in 2023-24.