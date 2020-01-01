Chelsea target Mendy is a 'great goalkeeper' & 'deserves' summer move, says Rennes team-mate Da Silva

The French defender does not want to see prized asset leave the club, but concedes that he is ready to step up to the next level

target Edouard Mendy is a "great goalkeeper" and he "deserves" a summer move, says captain Damien Da Silva.

Goal has reported that Chelsea are looking to push through a €28m (£25/$33m) deal for Mendy by the end of the week, having seen an opening bid of €20 million (£18m/$24m) rejected.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper helped Rennes finish third in last season, and the Blues are eager to bring him in to compete with Kepa for the No.1 jersey at Stamford Bridge.

More teams

Kepa has struggled to live up to his £72 million ($93m) price tag since moving to west London from , and even lost his place in Frank Lampard's starting line up to veteran 'keeper Willy Cabellero post-lockdown.

Mendy's arrival would complete a hugely successful summer transfer window for Chelsea, who have already spent over £200 million ($258m) to sign Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Frenchman has been tipped to seal a high profile switch by his Rennes team-mate Da Silva, who told Telefoot on Tuesday: “We are a little selfish, we don’t want to lose Edouard Mendy.

"But it’s part of football and the transfer market. He’s a great goalkeeper who deserves what happens to him.”

Rennes look set to make a sizeable profit on Mendy if ends up joining Chelsea, having signed him for a mere £3.5m from Stade in the summer of 2019.

Julien Stephan's side are, however, facing the prospect of heading into their first-ever campaign without their first-choice netminder, and have reportedly already lined up 's Alphonse Areola as a potential replacement.

Article continues below

Mendy is due to appear in Rennes' next Ligue 1 fixture against on Sunday, but Chelsea will hope that they can secure his services in time for their Premier League opener away at on Monday.

Lampard's new-look squad will be expected to improve on a fourth-place finish last term, with a huge clash against reigning champions set to follow their trip to the Amex Stadium on September 20.