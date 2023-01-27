Chelsea's spending spree continues! Gusto to join Blues after €30m agreement with Lyon

Chelsea look set to complete their seventh January signing after a €30 million (£26m/$32m) agreement was reached with Lyon for full-back Malo Gusto.

Chelsea long-linked with move for Gusto

Initial advances rebuffed by Lyon

Agreement sees full-back join in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The move, first reported by French outlet RMC Sport, will see the 19-year-old remain at Lyon on loan until June. The €30m agreement - which doesn't include add-ons - comes after Chelsea's initial bid was rebuffed by the French side, as they remained firm on keeping the player until the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It appears the deal satisfies that end of the bargain, as Chelsea look for cover at right-back following the recent knee injuries of Reece James. The England international suffered two setbacks in 2022 - for which he labelled it his toughest year to date - and Graham Potter's side lacks an equivalent creative and industrious outlet down the right with James out of the team.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is thought that Gusto will be sufficient to plug that gap, accumulating consistent game time at Lyon during the second half of season to challenge for places next term. Chelsea fended off interest from Manchester United for the 19-year-old's signature, who joins the likes of Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Andrey Santos, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke to west London in 2023.

WHAT NEXT? With an agreement in principal reached, all that remains is for both clubs to make it official, before Gusto can step out in Chelsea Blue from the start of the 2023-24 campaign.