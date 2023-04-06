Chelsea consider SHOCK Antonio Conte appointment as Blues roll back the years following imminent Frank Lampard return

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move to reappoint Antonio Conte, having already drafted Frank Lampard back in as interim boss.

Blues parted company with Potter

Club legend drafted in as interim boss

Italian among contenders for permanent role

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are in need of a new permanent boss after taking the decision to bring Graham Potter’s reign to a close after just 31 games. Club legend Lampard is being asked to oversee first-team matters as interim manager, with the ex-England international returning to Stamford Bridge two years after being sacked himself.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Various candidates have been linked with a vacant post in west London, with the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann said to be in the frame. The Independent is, however, reporting that Conte – who has severed ties with Tottenham this season – has been the subject of talks in the Chelsea boardroom.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghali are said to be “curious” as to what the Italian – who previously oversaw Premier League title and FA Cup triumphs at Stamford Bridge – could offer to the club. They reportedly see Conte as “a winner” that would “bring structure” to a bloated and expensively-assembled squad.

WHAT NEXT? Initial contact is said to have been made with Conte’s representatives, despite his previous stint in west London coming to an acrimonious end after 106 games – as he secured a £9 million ($11m) pay-out. But it is Lampard who will be charged with steadying the ship, following a disastrous run through the 2022-23 campaign that has the Blues sat 11th in the Premier League table.