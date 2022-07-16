‘Chelsea’s Koulibaly better than Rudiger’ – Fans react after Senegal star leaves Napoli

The 31-year-old defender finally ended his long stay in Italy with the Partenopei by signing for the Blues on a four-year contract

Chelsea supporters have been left on cloud nine following the signing of defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The 31-year-old Senegal captain finally put to bed his transfer speculation after agreeing to a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge and left Serie A giants Napoli.

Koulibaly, who will now play alongside countryman and custodian Edouard Mendy, will significantly bolster the Blues’ defensive options following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

“We are building a Berlin Wall at the back,” said Benard Odhiambo while reacting to a post on Chelsea Facebook page, welcoming the player to the Bridge. Moudrick PerfectBoy opined: “The Berlin Wall at Blues house, it’s just a matter of time… welcome Koulibaly.

“Welcome the Dakar stone wall, Mendy will still be behind you for safety,” wrote Benjamin Masila Baba BMs while Vinny Adish said: “I have all the reasons to be a happy supporter of Chelsea… the Great Wall of Chelsea, Koulibaly, Thiago [Silva], and Trevoh [Chalobah].”

Large Man feels Koulibaly is a better player than Rudiger, who left the club to sign for La Liga giants Real Madrid: “What a good signing, he’s better than Rudiger one million times,” while Joan Kamonde wrote: “What a perfect replacement for Rudiger.”

Meanwhile, supporter Jerome Chisikwa took a dig at rivals Manchester United for their decision not to sign Koulibaly in 2019, insisting he is better than their captain Harry Maguire.

“Chelsea signing world-class Koulibaly for £33m is a bargain, he is still monstrous at the back as he was in 2019, he is comfortable playing with both feet and his left foot alone can do wonders than Harry Maguire’s two legs combined,” wrote Chisikwa.

“We are Chelsea and watch out for our newest acquisition from Senegal, Kalidou Koulibaly.”

Brian M Ngwenya opined Koulibaly deserves to take the Chelsea armband: “A watertight wall,” said Ngwenya adding: “Cool calm and collected. It’s only a matter of time. Thomas will have no choice but to hand Koulibaly the armband.”

Aliyu Ayitogo commended the Blues for putting trust in African players: “Chelsea are always good for believing in Africans and I must commend them for that, unlike Manchester United", while Van Richard Raja Guk-guk claimed: “Another brilliant transfer for the Blues, can't wait to witness your partnership with Thiago, Great Wall.”

Meanwhile, Lombroso Lombroso is of the opinion that Chelsea need to make two more signings despite the arrival of Koulibaly: “Now we need two more serious signings then our team would be tougher and hard to break,” he said and went further to explain the positions that must be strengthened: “We need one midfielder and one lethal striker.”

Keyt Bee said: “Welcome to the biggest club in London where winning trophies is our first priority and we are always on top,” while Aonge Nying concluded: “Koulibaly welcome to the biggest club in the World and even beyond the universe.”

The Lion of Teranga will be in line to make his league debut when Chelsea kick off their campaign with an away fixture against Everton at Goodison Park on August 6.