Chelsea reward Ben Chilwell with two-year contract extension as remarkable injury comeback story gets new chapter

England international Ben Chilwell signed a new contract at Chelsea that runs until 2027 a year after recovering from a torn ACL.

Chilwell signs on until 2027

Has impressed after returning to fitness

Boost for Chelsea in difficult season

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed that left-back Chilwell has committed his future to the club and extended his deal at Stamford Bridge by another two years. Chilwell has been at the club since moving from Leicester City in a deal worth £50 million. The defender came back from a devastating ACL tear and then returned from another injury that ruled him out of the World Cup to make the left-back slot his own at Chelsea this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chilwell's decision will be a blow to Manchester City who have reportedly been eyeing the full-back as a potential replacement for Joao Cancelo. The news will also be a boost to Chelsea in the midst of a difficult campaign. The Blues are already onto their third manager of the season and sit down 11th place in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract," he told the club's official website. "We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea and Chilwell are back in action on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu as they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.