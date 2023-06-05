Chelsea refuse to negotiate with Manchester United over Mason Mount as Blues stand firm on £70m valuation

Chelsea are standing firm with Manchester United over their valuation of wantaway midfielder Mason Mount and are refusing to negotiate at this stage.

WHAT HAPPENED? That is according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano who has claimed on his official YouTube channel that Chelsea do not want to negotiate for Mount this summer, despite United's interest. That explains why United are yet to lodge a bid, with the Stamford Bridge club holding out for £70 million ($87m) 'or nothing'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romano believes the situation on Mount could change in the coming days, with the player keen on a move to Old Trafford after a difficult year at Chelsea. He's got 12 more months remaining on his contract, so Chelsea may be under some pressure to cash in and reduce their demands.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Erik ten Hag is clearly a big fan of Mount and is keen to bolster his midfield options this summer, with Marcel Sabitzer due to return to his parent club Bayern Munich after a six-month loan, and Fred and Scott McTominay potentially being put up for sale.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED AND CHELSEA? With the summer transfer window officially opening on June 14, both clubs will want to complete their business early to have a crack at the Premier League in 2023/24.