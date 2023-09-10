Revealed: Chelsea's three-man striker shortlist for January transfer window which includes two Premier League stars

The summer transfer window has only just shut, but Chelsea are already looking at three new strikers ahead of the January window.**

Pochettino wants a new striker

Toney and Watkins on radar

Nicolas Jackson leading line for now

WHAT HAPPENED? According to GiveMeSport, there are three names on Pochettino's striker shortlist: Brentford's Ivan Toney, Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. The two Englishmen are well known to any Premier League fans, but Sesko — a Slovenian international who moved to Leipzig from Salzburg in the summer after scoring 29 goals in 79 games for the Austrian side — is another hotly-tipped young talent the Blues are keen on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's fairly clear why these particular forwards weren't signed by Chelsea during the summer; Toney is banned from playing until January due to gambling offences, while Sesko has only just joined Salzburg. Meanwhile, the West London club have FFP regulations to think about too. Even so, they've had an extremely busy summer, bringing in 12 new players in an absolutely staggering £440m spending spree.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? It's still a few months until Chelsea can bring in their dream striker, and Pochettino will be hoping that in the meantime, new signing Nicolas Jackson — brought in from Villareal for €35m — can do the business. The club's next Premier League fixture is a trip to Bournemouth on Sunday 17 September, following the international break.